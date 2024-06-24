Waiting - Ultravox
Tired of Waiting For You - The Kinks
I'm So Tired - The Beatles
I'm so Bored with the USA - The Clash
Born In The U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Wild Thing - The Troggs
Things That Make You Go Hmmmm
- C+C Music Factory
Shape of Things to Come - The Yardbirds
The Shape of Things - John Foxx and the Maths.
Bend Me Shape Me - The Amen Corner
Me and You Versus the World Space
Me and You and a Dog Named Boo - Lobo
Doin' The Do - Betty Boo.
I Feel Good (All Over) - Bettye LaVette
Glad All Over - Dave Clark Five
(Sing If You're) Glad To Be Gay - Tom Robinson Band
You're The Best Thing - Style Council
You're Gorgeous - Baby Bird
Gem of a Bird - The View
Surfin Bird -The Trashmen
Painted Bird - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Paint It Black - Rolling Stones
Waltz in Black - The Stranglers
A Black Sun - Gary Numan.
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
Hole Hearted - Extreme
There's A Hole In My Life -The Police
How It Would Be - Life of Agony
How Does it Feel - Slade
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics
This Is How It Feels To Be Lonely - The Inspiral Carpets
Lonely at the Top - Tygers of Pan Tang
Just Ask The Lonely - The Four Tops
Ask Me Why - The Beatles
I Me Mine - The Beatles
