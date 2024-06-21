I Like The Way You Move - BodyRockers
Move on Up - The Jam
Feel Up-Grace Jones
Can You Feel The Force - The Real Thing.
Can The Can - Suzi Quatro
"Only Love Can Break Your Heart" - Neil Young.
Love Will Tear us Apart Again - Joy Division
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
We're No Here - Mogwai.
Now I'm Here - Queen
I'm Bored -Iggy Pop
Make my head go pop - Roxette
Oops Upside Your Head - The Gap Band II
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Radiohead - Talking Heads
Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
Who Killed Bambi - Sex Pistols.
Sex Bomb - Tom Jones
Bombs Away - The Police
Sail Away - Deep Purple
Set Sail - The Movement
