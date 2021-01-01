Hearts Filthy Lesson -Bowie
Lessons In Love - Level 42
Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress - The Hollies
Woman in the Wall - Beautiful South
Man In The Mirror - Michael Jackson
Mirror Man - The Human League
Street Fighting Man - Rolling Stones
Kids On The Street - Angelic Upstarts
Dancing in the Street - Martha & The Vandellas
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Sex on the Beach - Spankers
I Want Your Sex - George Michael
Do You Really Want To Hurt Me? - Culture Club
You Can Get It If You Really Want - Jimmy Cliff
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
On the turning away - Pink Floyd
Far Far Away - Slade
