I Love Rock n Roll - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
It's Friday I'm in Love - The Cure
Friday On My Mind - Easybeats
On My Way - Phil Collins
I want it that way - Backstreet boys
Way To Blue - Nick Drake
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
Baby Blue - Badfinger
Union City Blue - Blondie
Part Of The Union - Strawbs
Pick a Part That's New - Stereophonics.
Papas got a Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag
Dragstrip Riot - New Bomb Turks
White Riot - The Clash
"White Lightning" - George Jones
White Room - Cream
In A Room - Dodgy
The Cedar Room - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) - AC/DC
Love Is A Wonderful Colour - Icicle works
Colour Me Once - Violent Femmes.
Take On Me - A-ha
Take a Chance on Me - Abbas
Zero Chance - Soundgarden
Two Divided By Zero - Pet Shop Boys.
Down to Zero - Joan Armatrading
Down Under - Men At Work
Down in the Park - Tubeway Army
Saturday in the Park - Chicago
You Can Park Your Car In My DriveRonnie McDowell
Drive My Car - The Beatles
You Can Sleep While I Drive - Melissa Etheridge
Big sleep - Simple Minds
John Wayne Is Big Leggy - Haysi Fantayzee
Dear John - Taylor Swift
Dear Hearts And Gentle People - Red Foley
