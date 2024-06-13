Wild world - Cat Stevens
Mad World - Tears for Fears
Sister Madly - Crowded House
Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
Love Me Madly Again - Bryan Ferry
Love Me Do - The Beatles
Whats Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner
The back of love - Echo and the Bunnymen
I Wish I Were Back in Liverpool - The Dubliners
There's A Cloud Over Liverpool - Teenage Filmstars ('and we trot up to Anfield to see the match which Liverpool won 4-2' )
Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.
Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream - T.Rex
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode
Dreaming My Dreams With You - Waylon Jennings
Dream A Little Dream Of Me - Mama Cass Elliot
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) - Simple Minds
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Lords Of The New Church - Tasmin Archer
Church of the Poisoned Mind - Culture Club
Get Me to the Church on Time - Stanley Holloway
Get Down And Get With It - Slade
I Gotta Get Drunk - Willie Nelson
Too Drunk To Fuck - Dead Kennedys
If You Dont Want To Fuck Me Baby, Fuck Off - Wayne County & Electric Chairs
Don't You Want Me Baby - The Human League
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye.
I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
Johnny Too Bad - The Slickers
Flash Of The Blade - Iron Maiden
jumpin' Jack flash- Rolling Stones
I'd Rather Jack - Reynolds Girls
She's Got The Jack - AC/DC
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]