« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1829 1830 1831 1832 1833 [1834]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3075097 times)

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73320 on: Yesterday at 08:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
Wild world - Cat Stevens
Mad World - Tears for Fears
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73321 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:53:41 pm
Mad World - Tears for Fears
Sister Madly - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73322 on: Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm
Sister Madly - Crowded House

 Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73323 on: Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm
Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden

Love Me Madly Again - Bryan Ferry
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73324 on: Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm
Love Me Madly Again - Bryan Ferry
Love Me Do - The Beatles
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73325 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Love Me Do - The Beatles
Whats Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73326 on: Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm
Whats Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner

The back of love - Echo and the Bunnymen
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73327 on: Yesterday at 09:46:20 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:29:59 pm
The back of love - Echo and the Bunnymen

 I Wish I Were Back in Liverpool - The Dubliners
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73328 on: Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:46:20 pm
I Wish I Were Back in Liverpool - The Dubliners

There's A Cloud Over Liverpool - Teenage Filmstars ('and we trot up to Anfield to see the match which Liverpool won 4-2'  :D )
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73329 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm
There's A Cloud Over Liverpool - Teenage Filmstars ('and we trot up to Anfield to see the match which Liverpool won 4-2'  :D )
Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73330 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm
Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73331 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.

Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream - T.Rex
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,759
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73332 on: Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream - T.Rex
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73333 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73334 on: Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode

Dreaming My Dreams With You - Waylon Jennings
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73335 on: Today at 06:15:39 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm
Dreaming My Dreams With You - Waylon Jennings
Dream A Little Dream Of Me - Mama Cass Elliot
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73336 on: Today at 06:30:39 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 06:15:39 am
Dream A Little Dream Of Me - Mama Cass Elliot

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) - Simple Minds
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73337 on: Today at 07:27:26 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 06:30:39 am
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) - Simple Minds

 Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73338 on: Today at 09:48:58 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 07:27:26 am
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Lords Of The New Church - Tasmin Archer
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73339 on: Today at 10:01:10 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 09:48:58 am
Lords Of The New Church - Tasmin Archer
Church of the Poisoned Mind - Culture Club
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1829 1830 1831 1832 1833 [1834]   Go Up
« previous next »
 