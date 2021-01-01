Wild world - Cat Stevens
Mad World - Tears for Fears
Sister Madly - Crowded House
Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
Love Me Madly Again - Bryan Ferry
Love Me Do - The Beatles
Whats Love Got to do With It? - Tina Turner
The back of love - Echo and the Bunnymen
I Wish I Were Back in Liverpool - The Dubliners
There's A Cloud Over Liverpool - Teenage Filmstars ('and we trot up to Anfield to see the match which Liverpool won 4-2' )
Teenage Dirtbag - Wheatus
Teenage Kicks - Undertones.
Whatever Happened To The Teenage Dream - T.Rex
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode
Dreaming My Dreams With You - Waylon Jennings
Dream A Little Dream Of Me - Mama Cass Elliot
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) - Simple Minds
Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Lords Of The New Church - Tasmin Archer
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]