Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits
Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers and Quiver
Mary Jane's Last Dance - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Me Tarzan, You JaneThe Intruders
The Legend Of Tarzan - Rupert Gregson-Williams
Rupert The Bear - Jackie Lee
More Than I Can Bear - Luca Giacco
More More More - Andrea True Connection
More Than A Feeling - Boston
I'm Shipping Up To Boston - Dropkick Murphys
Up The Junction - Squeeze
Wake Up Boo - Boo Radleys
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
If I let you go - Westlife
Live And Let Die - Guns & Roses
Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do - Goldie Looking Chain
I dont want to be a hero - Johnny hates Jazz
I Don't Want To Go To Chelsea - Elvis Costello
Chelsea Girl - Simple Minds
Chelsea Dagger- The Fratellis
Silver Dagger - Charley Crockett
Tightrope - Inez and Charlie Foxx
Fox On The Run - Sweet
Only You Can - Fox
Can You Feel The Love Tonight - Elton John
Feel The Need In Me _ Detroit Emeralds
Detroit Rock City - Kiss
Don't Rock My Boat - Bob Marley
"Row, Row, Row Your Boat" - Kirk , McCoy & Spock
Death Row - Dhanda Nyoliwala
Death Is Not The End - Bob Dylan
Death and Between - Pleasure Symbols.
Between the Wars - Billy Bragg
In Between Days - The Cure.
Caught Between Goodbye And I Love You - The Carpenters
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary MacGregor
