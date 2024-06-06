Waltz in Black - The Stranglers
Black Heart - Marc and the Mambas.
A Heart In New York - Simon & Garfunkel
New York Minute - Don Henley
Minute By Minute - The Temptations
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
"Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear to Tread)" - Dinah Washington.
Fools Gold - Thin Lizzy
Going For Gold - Shed Seven
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
In A Big Country - Big Country
Club Country - The Associates.
At The Club - The Drifters
Life Begins At The Hop -XTC
Mars Bar - The Undertones
American Honky-Tonk Bar Association - Garth Brooks
Never My Love - The Association
Never Enough - The Cure.
Never Ever - All Saints
Ever Fallen In Love With Someone You Shouldnt Have - Buzzcocks
It's Friday I'm in Love - The Cure
Friday On My Mind - The Easybeats
"Friday Night, Saturday Morning" - The Specials
Sunday Morning Coming Down - Johnny Cash
I Won't Back Down - Tom Petty
Down Bad - Taylor Swift
Good Lovin' Gone Bad - Bad Company
Good Tradition - Tanita Tikaram.
Family Tradition - Hank Williams, Jr.
Hey Mr Policeman - Family.
Zero Bars (Mr Smith) - Tubeway Army.
You're in the Army Now - Status Quo
Oliver's Army - Elvis Costello
