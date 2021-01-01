« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 [1829]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3060063 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73120 on: Yesterday at 01:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:09:50 pm
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House

Stop! In the name of love - The Supremes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,641
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73121 on: Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:37:32 pm
Stop! In the name of love - The Supremes.

Stop! Stop! Stop! - The Hollies
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73122 on: Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
Stop! Stop! Stop! - The Hollies

Let's Stop Before We Fall In Love -  Norman Saleet
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73123 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:01:42 pm
Let's Stop Before We Fall In Love -  Norman Saleet
I'm Not In Love - 10cc
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73124 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm
I'm Not In Love - 10cc

Love Comes In Spurts - Richard Hell
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73125 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm
Love Comes In Spurts - Richard Hell
Love Spreads - Stone Roses
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73126 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
Love Spreads - Stone Roses

Where The Wild Roses Grow - Nick Cave
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73127 on: Today at 08:01:25 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
Where The Wild Roses Grow - Nick Cave
Paper Woses ( sorry Roses )- Marie Osmond
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73128 on: Today at 11:32:30 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:01:25 am
Paper Woses ( sorry Roses )- Marie Osmond
Paper Tiger - Beck
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,641
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73129 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 11:32:30 am
Paper Tiger - Beck

Billy Dont Be a Hero - Paper Lace
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73130 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:39:56 am
Billy Dont Be a Hero - Paper Lace
My Hero - Foo Fighters
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73131 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:58:43 pm
My Hero - Foo Fighters
My Life - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73132 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:51:31 pm
My Life - The Beatles
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73133 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 02:03:23 pm
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles   8)
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73134 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:19:27 pm
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles   8)

Sunshine of Your Smile - Mike Berry
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,688
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73135 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 03:15:39 pm
Sunshine of Your Smile - Mike Berry
Uncertain Smile - The The.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73136 on: Today at 03:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:40:46 pm
Uncertain Smile - The The.

You will never work in television again - The Smile.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,688
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73137 on: Today at 04:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:53:45 pm
You will never work in television again - The Smile.
Reflection of the Television - Twilight Sad.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73138 on: Today at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:14:51 pm
Reflection of the Television - Twilight Sad.

'Sleeping With The Television On' by Billy Joel
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,688
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73139 on: Today at 07:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 07:39:25 pm
'Sleeping With The Television On' by Billy Joel
Sleeping With Ghosts - Placebo.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73140 on: Today at 07:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:40:20 pm
Sleeping With Ghosts - Placebo.

Ghosts Of Saturday Night (After Hours At Napoleone's Pizza House) - Tom Waits
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73141 on: Today at 08:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Ghosts Of Saturday Night (After Hours At Napoleone's Pizza House) - Tom Waits

Ghost of the Navigator - Iron Maiden
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73142 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:09:19 pm
Ghost of the Navigator - Iron Maiden

Navigator - the Pogues

(sorry!)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73143 on: Today at 08:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:19:41 pm
Navigator - the Pogues

(sorry!)

Haha nice try for a snooker Yorky but there's still 'the' to work with  ;D

Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand - The Primitive Radio Gods

That should give more scope...  ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,688
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73144 on: Today at 08:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 08:39:39 pm
Haha nice try for a snooker Yorky but there's still 'the' to work with  ;D

Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand - The Primitive Radio Gods

That should give more scope...  ;D
Standing on the Corner of the Third World - Tears For Fears.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73145 on: Today at 09:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:42:31 pm
Standing on the Corner of the Third World - Tears For Fears.

Don't Stop The World - Deaf School
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,909
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73146 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 09:10:20 pm
Don't Stop The World - Deaf School

The Sensual World - Kate Bush
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73147 on: Today at 09:14:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:15 pm
The Sensual World - Kate Bush
World Where You Live - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73148 on: Today at 09:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:14:28 pm
World Where You Live - Crowded House


"Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73149 on: Today at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:35:06 pm

"Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw.
Live And Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,688
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73150 on: Today at 09:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:37:48 pm
Live And Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73151 on: Today at 09:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:44:14 pm
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.

Everyday I Write The Book - Elvis Costello
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73152 on: Today at 11:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 09:58:57 pm
Everyday I Write The Book - Elvis Costello
I Write The Songs - Barry Manilow

Spoiler
Soz   :wave
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 [1829]   Go Up
« previous next »
 