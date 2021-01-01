Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Stop! In the name of love - The Supremes.
Stop! Stop! Stop! - The Hollies
Let's Stop Before We Fall In Love - Norman Saleet
I'm Not In Love - 10cc
Love Comes In Spurts - Richard Hell
Love Spreads - Stone Roses
Where The Wild Roses Grow - Nick Cave
Paper Woses ( sorry Roses )- Marie Osmond
Paper Tiger - Beck
Billy Dont Be a Hero - Paper Lace
My Hero - Foo Fighters
My Life - The Beatles
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
Sunshine of Your Smile - Mike Berry
Uncertain Smile - The The.
You will never work in television again - The Smile.
Reflection of the Television - Twilight Sad.
'Sleeping With The Television On' by Billy Joel
Sleeping With Ghosts - Placebo.
