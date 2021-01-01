The Best That You Can Do - Christopher Cross
Many Rivers to Cross - Jimmy Cliff.
Too Many Broken Hearts - Jason Donovan
I'm Broken - Pantera
Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day
In A Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson
Holy Cow - Lee Dorsey
Holy Diver - Dio
The Holy Hour - The Cure.
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning Frank Sinatra
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
Everything is Broken - Bob Dylan
Sweet Dreams are Made of This - Eurythmics
Sweet Bird of Truth - The The.
Gem of a Bird - The View
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
And Your Bird Can Sing - Beatles
No Birds Do Sing - Public Image Limited.
Sing Something Simple - Cliff Adams Singers and Jack Emblow Quartet
Sing Something Simple (You Simple Twats) - Cliff Adams Singers (The Kop)
Seeing Out The Angels - Simple Minds
Break out - swing out sister
Break On Through (To the Other Side) - The Doors
