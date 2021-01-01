« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 3058713 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73080 on: Yesterday at 03:22:34 pm »
The Best That You Can Do - Christopher Cross
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73081 on: Yesterday at 03:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:22:34 pm
The Best That You Can Do - Christopher Cross

Many Rivers to Cross - Jimmy Cliff.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73082 on: Yesterday at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:31:21 pm
Many Rivers to Cross - Jimmy Cliff.


Too Many Broken Hearts  -  Jason Donovan
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73083 on: Yesterday at 04:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:57:43 pm

Too Many Broken Hearts  -  Jason Donovan
In A Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73084 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:57:43 pm

Too Many Broken Hearts  -  Jason Donovan

I'm Broken - Pantera
Jurgen YNWA

Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73085 on: Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm
I'm Broken - Pantera
Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73086 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm
Boulevard of Broken Dreams - Green Day
In A Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73087 on: Yesterday at 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:42:10 pm
In A Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson

Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm
In A Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson
:wave
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73088 on: Yesterday at 05:03:16 pm »
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73089 on: Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73090 on: Yesterday at 05:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm
Holy Diver - Dio
The Holy Hour - The Cure.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73091 on: Yesterday at 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:19:27 pm
The Holy Hour - The Cure.


In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

Frank Sinatra


Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73092 on: Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 05:24:24 pm

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

Frank Sinatra




Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73093 on: Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens

Everything is Broken - Bob Dylan
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73094 on: Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:47:17 pm
Everything is Broken - Bob Dylan

Boulevard of Broken Dreams  - Green day
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73095 on: Yesterday at 07:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 05:50:22 pm
Boulevard of Broken Dreams  - Green day
Sweet Dreams are Made of This - Eurythmics
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73096 on: Yesterday at 07:35:39 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 07:15:34 pm
Sweet Dreams are Made of This - Eurythmics
Sweet Bird of Truth - The The.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73097 on: Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:35:39 pm
Sweet Bird of Truth - The The.
Gem of a Bird - The View
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73098 on: Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
Gem of a Bird - The View
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73099 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd

And Your Bird Can Sing - Beatles
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73100 on: Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm
And Your Bird Can Sing - Beatles
No Birds Do Sing - Public Image Limited.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73101 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
No Birds Do Sing - Public Image Limited.
Sing Something Simple - Cliff Adams Singers and Jack Emblow Quartet
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73102 on: Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm
No Birds Do Sing - Public Image Limited.

Sing Something Simple (You Simple Twats) - Cliff Adams Singers (The Kop)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73103 on: Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
Sing Something Simple - Cliff Adams Singers and Jack Emblow Quartet
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Sing Something Simple (You Simple Twats) - Cliff Adams Singers (The Kop)
;D
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73104 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm »
Haha looks like you beat me by a nanosecond Terry  ;D

(That dirge coming on the radio straight after Pick Of The Pops was so depressing - the BBCs cruel way of saying 'the weekends over, back to school tomorrow you little shits'  ;D )
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73105 on: Yesterday at 09:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Sing Something Simple (You Simple Twats) - Cliff Adams Singers (The Kop)

Seeing Out The Angels - Simple Minds
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73106 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:55:13 pm
Seeing Out The Angels - Simple Minds
Break out - swing out sister
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73107 on: Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
Break out - swing out sister
Break On Through (To the Other Side) - The Doors
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #73108 on: Today at 01:19:59 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm
Break On Through (To the Other Side) - The Doors
The Other Side of Life - Japan.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
