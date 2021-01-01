Love Hurts - Nazareth
Everybody Hurts - R.E.M.
'Hurt' - Nine Inch Nails
Nails In My Feet - Crowded House
Five feet high and rising - Johnny Cash
The Dark Is Rising - Mercury Rev
Smoke Rings In The DarkGary Allan
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Deeper Water - Public Image Limited.
"Deeper Than the Night" - Olivia Newton-John.
The Night they drove old Dixie down - the Band
In The Dark of the NightJonathan Young
Fear Of The Dark - Iron Maiden
(Don't Fear) The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
Living In F E A R - Marillion
Living in a Box - Living in a Box
Man in the Box - Alice In Chains
Heart Shaped Box - Nirvana
Closer To The Heart - Rush
Shape of my heart - Backstreet Boys
The Shape of things to come - Slade
Oh You Pretty Things - Bowie
She Blew a Good Thing - The Poets
Hurts So Good - Susan Cadogan
And I Love You So - Perry Como
'So Long, It's Been Good to Know Yuh', Woody Guthrie
Dub Be Good to Me - Beats International
What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me) - Jerry Lee Lewis
Its So Hard Being A Loser - The Contours
Being for the benefit of Mr Kite - The Beatles
