Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Have I Told You Lately - Van Morrison
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - CCR
Have You Seen Her - Chi-Lites
Have you Seen your Mother Baby, Standing In The Shadows - Stones
Standing on the Corner of the Third World - Tears For Fears.
Standing In The Road - Blackfoot Sue
Roadhouse Blues -The Doors
The Story Of The Blues - The Mighty Wah
What's The Story Morning Glory - Oasis
What's New Pussycat - Tom Jones
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
Are You Going To San Francisco - Scott McKenzie
I'm Always Drunk in San Francisco - Carmen McRae
San Jose (The Way) - Frankie Goes To Hollywood.
Hungry For Love - San Remo Golden Strings
Hungry like the wolf - Duran Duran
Cry Wolf - A-ha.
Cry Like a Baby - Len Barry
Baby Come Back - The Equals
Give Back The Sun - The View
Come back to what you know / Embrace
Know Who You Are - Slade
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
The Show Must Go on - Leo Sayer
Show You the Way to Go - The Jacksons
Rocky Mountain WayJoe Walsh
My Way - Sid Vicious
Take My Breath Away - Berlin
Every Breath You Take - The Police
Every Little Thing She Does is Magic - The Police
Magic Potion - Lou Johnson
Love Potion Number. 9 - The Searchers
Westbound Number 9 - Flaming Ember
Flight Test - The Flaming Lips
This Flight Tonight - Nazareth
