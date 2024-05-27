Pictures of Matchstick Men - Status Quo
Going Back To Coventry - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Im Going to Make You Love Me - The Supremes
I'm Going to Make You a Star - David Essex
Lucky Star - Madonna
Waiting for a star to fall - Boy meets girl
Waiting For A Girl Like You - Foreigner
Girl From The Snow Country-JJ.Burnel
Don't Eat The Yellow Snow - Frank Zappa
Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
I Believe - Out of the ordinary
Believe - Cher
I Believe In Thing Called Love - The Darkness
You Never Even Called Me by My Name - David Allan Coe
What's My Name Again? - Blink 182
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
"Runaround Sue" by Dion
Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly & The Crickets
I Don't Like Cricket (I Love It) (Dreadlock Holiday) - 10CC
I dont like Mondays - Boomtown rats
I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Where Is My Mind - Pixies
