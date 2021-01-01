No Rest -New Model Army
No Rest for the Wicked - Cypress Hill
Running up that Hill - Kate Bush
" The folks who live on the hill" - Peggy Lee
The Fool On The Hill - The Beatles
The Fool - Chris Farlowe
"Ship Of Fools"Robert Plant
When My Ship Comes In - Clint Black
The Crystal Ship - The Doors.
Open the Door to Your Heart - Chris Farlowe
Living Next Door To Alice - Smokie
The Living Years - Mike & The Mechanics
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
You Must Burn - Metallica
Burn Baby Burn - Hudson Ford
"Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" - Cher
Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - Shirley Bassey
Mean Mr Mustard - The Beatles
Mean Street - Tubeway Army.
What - Judy Street
What Was I Made For? - Billie Ellish
So What - Liverpool Express
Blame it on the Pony Express - Johnny Johnson and the Bandwagon
Don't Blame Me - Slade
Blame it on the sun . Stevie Wonder
Island in the Sun - Weezer.
Staring at the sun - Simple Minds
Stuck Inside of Mobile With THE Memphis Blues Again - Bob Dylan
