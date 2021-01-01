No Rest -New Model Army
No Rest for the Wicked - Cypress Hill
Running up that Hill - Kate Bush
" The folks who live on the hill" - Peggy Lee
The Fool On The Hill - The Beatles
The Fool - Chris Farlowe
"Ship Of Fools"Robert Plant
When My Ship Comes In - Clint BlackSpoiler [close]
The Crystal Ship - The Doors.
Open the Door to Your Heart - Chris Farlowe
Living Next Door To Alice - Smokie
The Living Years - Mike & The Mechanics
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
You Must Burn - Metallica
Burn Baby Burn - Hudson Ford
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.98]