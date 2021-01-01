Bang Bang You're Dead - Dirty Pretty Things
She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses
Musette and Drums - Cocteau Twins.
Distant Drums - Jim Reeves
Lost on a Distant Planet - U2
Planet Claire - B-52s.
Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft - Carpenters
London Calling - The Clash.
Calling All The Heroes -It Bites
No More Heroes - The Stranglers.
No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper
Jealous Guy - Roxy Music.
Let the Music do the Talking - Joe Perry Project
Keep Talking - Pink Floyd.
Keep on Loving You - REO Speedwagon
You Don't Belong - U.K Subs
I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Mind Games - John Lennon
