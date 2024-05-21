Won't Give In - The Finn Brothers
Give Me One Reason - Tracey Chapman
Reasons to be Cheerful Part 3 - Ian Dury and the Blockheads
Slices Tomatoes - Just Brothers
Just The Two Of Us - Bill Withers , Grover Washington Jnr
Two Tribes - Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
Hollywood Nights - Bob Seger
Arabian Nights - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Boogie Nights - Heatwave
Boogie On Reggae WomanStevie Wonder
Boogie Oogie Oogie - A Taste of Honey
Yes Sir I Can Boogie - Baccara
Yes Sir, That's My Baby - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Four Seasons in One Day - Crowded House
Season in the Sun - Terry Jacks
Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me - Elton John
Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry & the Pacemakers
The Sun and The Rain - Madness
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Red Guitar - David Sylvian.
Red, White & Blue - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Blue Boy - Orange Juice
This Boy - The Beatles
Go to the Mirror Boy! - The Who
Objects In The Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are - Meat Loaf
Long May You Run - Neil Young
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) AC/DC
Go Where You Wanna Go - Mama and Papas
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Show You The Way to Go - The Jacksons
Show Me - Vök.
Call Me - Blondie
Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft - Carpenters
Calling All Angels - Lenny Kravitz
Avenging Angels - Space
Angels With Dirty Faces-Sham 69
