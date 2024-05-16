Loving You - Minnie Ripperton
You Better You Bet - The Who
Better Days Are ComingNeil Sedaka
Hear My Train A Comin' - Jimi Hendrix
This Train Don't Stop There Anymore - Elton John
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside - Ian Prowse
Does Your Chewing Gum Lose its Flavour? On The Bedpost Overnight - Lonnie Donegan
You're Going To Lose That Girl - The Beatles
What's Inside A Girl -The Cramps
Inside Out - Odyssey
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore and Phil Lynott
Fields Of Gold - sting
Fields of Fire - Big Country
Fire On The Mountain - Grateful Dead
Man On The Silver Mountain - Rainbow
Silver Lady - David Soul
Expressway to Your Heart - The Soul Survivors
Closer To The Heart - Rush
One step closer - Simple Minds
The One I Love - R.E.M.
Love the One You're With - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Still The One - Orleans
I'm Still Standing - Elton John
"Standing in the Shadows of Love" The Four Tops
Shadows Of The Night - Pat Benatar
Night Shift - Siouxsie and the Banshees
The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia by Reba McEntire
The Devil Went Down To Georgia - Charlie Daniels
Dance With The Devil - Cozy Powell
I Want to dance with somebody - Whitney Houston
Saint Vitus Dance -Bauhaus
Soldier Blue - Buffy Saint Marie
Forever in Blue Jeans - Neil Diamond
Forever Autumn- Justin Hayward
Always and Forever - Heatwave
Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald
Fairytale of New York - Kirsty NacColl & The Pogues
Fairytale Gone Bad - Sunrise Avenue
Sunrise, Sunset - Topol
