Loving You - Minnie Ripperton
You Better You Bet - The Who
Better Days Are ComingNeil Sedaka
Hear My Train A Comin' - Jimi Hendrix
This Train Don't Stop There Anymore - Elton John
Does This Train Stop On Merseyside - Ian Prowse
Does Your Chewing Gum Lose its Flavour? On The Bedpost Overnight - Lonnie Donegan
You're Going To Lose That Girl - The Beatles
What's Inside A Girl -The Cramps
Inside Out - Odyssey
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore and Phil Lynott
