Summer Fun - The Barracudas
It Aint What You Do - Fun Boy Three
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Whitesnake
Aint No Sunshine - Bill Withers
May The Sunshine -Nazareth
Sunshine of Your Love - Cream
Silly Love Songs - wings
Word on a Wing - David Bowie
Coming In On A Wing And A prayer- Anne Shelton
A Prayer For The Unborn - Gary Numan.
My Lovers Prayer - Otis Redding
Like a Prayer - Madonna
Like a Virgin - Madonna
Virgin River - Jeff Garber
Back To The Rivers Of Belief - Enigma.
Going Back West - Jimmy Cliff
Gates Of The West - The Clash
Gates Of Babylon - Rainbow
Rainbow Valley - Love Affair
Valley of Lost Souls - Poison
In To The Valley - The Skids
