Magic Shit - Takotsubo Men.
Magic Carpet Ride - Steppenwolf
Peace Sign - Ride
peace train - Cat Stevens
Groovy Train - The Farm
A Groovy Kind Of Love - Phil Collins
It's A Kind Of Magic
Try A Little Kindness · Glen Campbell ;
A Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
Time, Love and Tenderness - Michael Bolton
Time To Die- The Stranglers
Live And Let Die - Paul McCartney
"Only the Good Die Young" by Billy Joel.
Good Times Bad Times - Led Zeppelin
Good Good Things - Descendents
Good Day Sunshine - the Beatles
Have a nice day - Stereophonics
Have I Told You Lately - Van Morrison
Mama Told Me Not To Come - Three Dog Night
Come as You Are - Nirvana
Who Are You _ The Who
You Are The Sunshine Of My Life - Stevie Wonder
On A Day Like Today - Bryan Adams
One Day in Your Life - Michael Jackson
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
Life in a Northern Town - Dream Academy
Dirty Old Town - The Pogues
Private Dancer - Tina Turner
