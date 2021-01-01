I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2
Lookin Out My Back Door - Creedence Clearwater Revival
(Looking Back) Over My Shoulder - Mike and the Mechanics
Its Over - Roy Orbison
It's Only rock N Roll But I Like It - Rolling Stones
The Only Time - Nine Inch Nails
The Act We Act - Sugar
We Will - Gilbert O'sullivan
Will It Go Round in Circles - Billy Preston
Will The Circle Be Unbroken - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Misty Circles - Dead or Alive.
Misty Mountain Hop - Led Zeppelin
Life Begins At The Hop-XTC
A Way Of Life - Stomper 98
(Is This The Way To) Amarillo - Tony Christie
I Left My Heart in San Francisco - Tony Bennett
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
My broken souvenirs - Pussycat
