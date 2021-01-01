Madly in Love With YouSean McConnell
Still In Love With You - Thin Lizzy
Still Waters Run Deep - The Four Tops
River Deep Mountain High - Ike & Tina Turner
High Time - Grateful Dead
Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
"Rene and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog After the War" - Paul Simon
Me And You And a Dog Named Boo - Lobo
I Want You To Want Me - Cheap Trick
You And Me Song - The Wannadies
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Singin' In The Rain - Gene Kelly
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Walking In The Air - Aled Jones
