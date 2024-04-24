Feels like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Feels Like the First time - Foreigner
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
The Last Film I Ever Saw - Kissing The Pink
Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Slow Train To Dawn - The The.
Train in Vain - The Clash
Down There By The Train - tom Waits
Heroes And Hooligans - Down By Law
My Heroes Have always Been Cowboys - Willie Nelson
Heroes - David Bowie
Bowie Knife - Frankie Laine
Bowie on the Radio - Ryan McMullan
Radio Ga Ga - Queen
Video Killed the Radio Star - Buggles
Who Killed Bambi? - Sex Pistols.
Who Are You - The Who
Where Are You Going - Dave Matthews Band
Going Underground - The Jam
Going Up the country - canned heat
Country House - Blur
The House Jack BuiltMetallica
House Of The Rising Sun - John Otway
The Sun Has Got His Hat On - Henry Hall
You can leave your hat on- Randy Newman
Where ever I lay my hat (thats my home) - Paul Young
Wherever I May Roam Metallica
Whenever Wherever - Shakira
Whenever You Come Around - Vince Gill
When You Come - Crowded House
When We Were YoungAdele
