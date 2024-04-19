"Fat Bottomed Girls" - Queen.
Facility Girls - Soft Cell.
to all the girls i've loved before - Willie Nelson
I Will Always Love You - Dolly Parton
Tomorrow's Girls - UK Subs
Tomorrow Never Knows - The Beatles
He knows you know - Marillion
Know Who You Are - Slade
Who You Are - Pearl Jam
Life's What You Make It - Talk Talk
Life's a Gas -T .Rex
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life - Indeep
Heard About You Last Night - Mogwai.
If You Could Read My MindGordon Lightfoot
Always on My Mind - Elvis Presley
'Keep Right On To The End Of The Road' - Sir Harry Lauder
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
I am The One And Only - Chesney Hawkes
Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
"In Dust We Trust" -- The Chemical Brothers
I Don't Trust Myself (With Loving You) - John Mayer
I Can't Help Myself - Orange Juice
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello
Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain) - INXS[/url]
Tramp the Dirt Down - Elvis Costello
Get Down Saturday Night - Oliver Cheatham
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
