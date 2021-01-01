Don't Take Your Guns To Town - Johnny Cash
Janie, Don't Take Your Love To Town - Jon Bon Jovi
Take This Job and Shove It by Johnny Paycheck
Take on me - Ahahttps://youtu.be/djV11Xbc914?si=qw049nLYIRc7vkPd
On Top Of Old smokey - Gene Autry
Keep on loving you - Reo Speedwagon
The Heat is On - Glenn Frey<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uZD8HKVKneI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uZD8HKVKneI</a>
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Road To Peace - Tom Waits
Run to You - Bryan Adams<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nCBASt507WA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nCBASt507WA</a>
Run Like Hell - Peter And The Test Tube Babies
I Like Bananas (Because They Have No Bones) - George Formby
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers
It Was Supposed to Be EasyStreets
Peaceful Easy Feeling - The Eagles
Easy like Sunday morning - Commodores
