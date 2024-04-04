Stranger in a Strange Land - Iron Maiden
People Are Strange - the doors
Shiny Happy People - REM
Happy Radio - Edwin Starr
Dont Worry, Be HappyBobby McFerrin
Don't Waste My Time - Radio Stars
Don't You Find - Jamie T
Find Your Way Back - Jefferson Starship
Your Cheatin' Heart - Hank Williams
Fuck Your Face - Phish
Your Song - Elton John
What Have They Done to My Song, MaMelanie
What Have I Done To Deserve This? - Pet Shop Boys.
I Can See Clearly NowJohnny Nash
Now That We Found Love - Third World
Now Is The Time - Jimmy James and the Vagabonds
The Only Way is UpYazz and the Plastic Population
Only You - The Platters
You Ought to See Sally on Sunday Al Bowlly,
Long Tall Sally - Little Richard
Sally Cinnamon - The Stone Roses
Lay Down Sally - Eric Clapton
Down the Dirt Road BluesCharley Patton
Purple Barrel - Dirt Merchants
Bang Bang You're Dead - Dirty Pretty Things
You're My Best Friend - Don Williams
You're The Best Thing - The Style Council
The Best Things In Life Are Free - Sam Cooke
Lifes what you make it - Talk Talk
Life's Too EasyUndertones
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh
I've Never Been to Me - Charlene
We'll Never Change - Rude Pride
Something Better Change - Stranglers
Better the devil you know - Kylie Minogue
You Better You Bet - The Who
Better be Home Soon - Crowded House
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]