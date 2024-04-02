Up, Up and Away - The 5th Dimension
Moving On Up - M People
On The Road again - Willie Nelson
Road to nowhere - Talking heads
The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion) - Grateful Dead
Songs of Faith and Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Deserters Songs - Mercury Rev
Living On My Own - Freddie Mercury
Living on a Prayer - Bon Jovi
Save A Prayer - Duran Duran
Prayer for The Dying - Seal
A Prayer For The Unborn - Gary Numan.
For No One - The Beatles
Just One Look - Mary Wells
Just One Look - The Hollies
Look Dad No TunesHalf Man Half Biscuit
Don't Jump Off The Roof Dad - Tommy Cooper ( Just Like That )
Classic I Don't Wanna Go Down to the BasementRamones
I Ain't Sophisticated - Ruts
Ain't Been to no Music School - The Nosebleeds
Ain't Wastin' Time No MoreAllman Brothers Band
No More Heroes - The Stranglers.
Heroes and VillainsBeach Boys
Saturdays Heroes - The Business
Saturday's Child - The Monkees
The Man With The Child In His Eyes-Kate Bush
Looking Through Gary Gilmore's Eyes - The Adverts
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
(Behind ) The Green Door - Shakin Stevens
"The Green Fields of France" - Dropkick Murphys
Strawberry fields forever - The Beatles
Forever Lost - God is an Astronaut.
God Is A DJ - Faithless
Wasted Little DJs - The View
Little Things (That Keep Us Together) - Scott Walker
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.09]