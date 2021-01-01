Something In The Air - Thunderclap Newman
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Tonight (I'm Lovin' You) Enrique Iglesias
Give Me All Your Lovin' - ZZ Top
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear - Elvis
Let It Be - The Beatles
I'll Be Your Sweetheart - Foster & Allen
I Wanna be Your Dog - The Stooges
Me and You and a Dog named Boo - Lobo;
Wake Up Boo - The Boo Radleys
Wake Up Little Susie - Everly Brothers
Tighten Up - The Inspirations
Going Up The Country Canned Heat
Country House - Blur
Breakfast At Our House - Gretchen Peters
Breakfast In America - Supertramp
America the Beautiful by Ray Charles
You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
We Are The Champions - Queen
Twilight of a Champion - The The.
Twilight Time - The Platters
Wendy Time - The Cure.
Time To Die The Stranglers.
Die, Die My Darling - Metallica
Darling - Frankie Miller Band
