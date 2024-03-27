For What's It Worth - Buffalo Springfield
Buffalo Stance - Nenah Cherry
Cherry - Smashing Pumpkins.
Cherry baby - Starz
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
Sugar on the Bone - Rival Sons
Sugar Sugar - The Archies
Lips like sugar - Echo and the Bunnymen
All Lips N Hips - Electric Boys
Don't Give Me No Lip Child - Sex Pistols
Don't You Find? - Jamie T
Find Your Way Back - Jefferson Starship
Take Me Bak Ome - Slade
Take Me Home - Phil Collins
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
My Homes In Alabama - The Alabama Band
Up On Cripple Creek - The Band
Looks Like I'm Up Shit Creek Again - Tom Waits
Looks Like Rain - Grateful Dead
Laugh and the World Laughs with You - Wolfe Tones
It's The End of the World as we Know it - REM
What's Your Name? - Lynyrd Skynyrd
I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio - Stereophonics
Turn Your Radio On - Ray Stevens
Turn To Dust - Wolf Alice
"The Great Dust Storm" -- Woody Guthrie
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Wide Eyed And Legless - Andy Fairweather Low
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
Little Red Rooster - Howlin' Wolf
Give Me Just a Little More Time Chairmen of The Board
Give Me Just a Little More Time - Kylie Minogue
More Then A Woman - Bee Gees
More Than Words - Extreme
Better Than Revenge - Taylor Swift
Getting Better - The Beatles
