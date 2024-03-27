« previous next »
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71720 on: March 27, 2024, 10:01:13 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 27, 2024, 09:13:41 pm
For What's It Worth - Buffalo Springfield
Buffalo Stance - Nenah Cherry
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,973
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71721 on: March 27, 2024, 10:49:42 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 27, 2024, 10:01:13 pm
Buffalo Stance - Nenah Cherry
Cherry - Smashing Pumpkins.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
    • My mental health forum
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71722 on: March 27, 2024, 11:00:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 27, 2024, 10:49:42 pm
Cherry - Smashing Pumpkins.

Cherry baby - Starz
lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71723 on: March 27, 2024, 11:33:34 pm
Quote from: Liverbird88 on March 27, 2024, 11:00:07 pm
Cherry baby - Starz
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71724 on: March 27, 2024, 11:42:26 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on March 27, 2024, 11:33:34 pm
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
Sugar on the Bone - Rival Sons
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71725 on: Yesterday at 07:15:09 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 27, 2024, 11:42:26 pm
Sugar on the Bone - Rival Sons
Sugar Sugar - The Archies
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71726 on: Yesterday at 07:39:32 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:15:09 am
Sugar Sugar - The Archies

Lips like sugar - Echo and the Bunnymen
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71727 on: Yesterday at 08:44:21 am
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 07:39:32 am
Lips like sugar - Echo and the Bunnymen
All Lips N Hips - Electric Boys
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71728 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:44:21 am
All Lips N Hips - Electric Boys


Don't Give Me No Lip Child - Sex Pistols
lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71729 on: Yesterday at 12:30:47 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 10:46:23 am

Don't Give Me No Lip Child - Sex Pistols
Don't You Find? - Jamie T
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71730 on: Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:30:47 pm
Don't You Find? - Jamie T
Find Your Way Back - Jefferson Starship
Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71731 on: Yesterday at 01:45:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
Find Your Way Back - Jefferson Starship
Take Me Bak Ome - Slade
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71732 on: Yesterday at 01:50:19 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:45:27 pm
Take Me Bak Ome - Slade
Take Me Home - Phil Collins
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71733 on: Yesterday at 03:08:55 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:50:19 pm
Take Me Home - Phil Collins
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71734 on: Yesterday at 03:29:33 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:08:55 pm
Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

My Homes In Alabama -

The Alabama Band
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71735 on: Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:29:33 pm
My Homes In Alabama -

The Alabama Band
Up On Cripple Creek - The Band
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71736 on: Yesterday at 04:34:35 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm
Up On Cripple Creek - The Band


Looks Like I'm Up Shit Creek Again - Tom Waits
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71737 on: Yesterday at 04:38:15 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 04:34:35 pm

Looks Like I'm Up Shit Creek Again - Tom Waits

Looks Like Rain - Grateful Dead
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71738 on: Yesterday at 05:03:32 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 04:38:15 pm
Looks Like Rain - Grateful Dead
 
Look Back And Laugh - Minor Threat
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71739 on: Yesterday at 06:01:40 pm
Laugh and the World Laughs with You - Wolfe Tones
lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71740 on: Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 06:01:40 pm
Laugh and the World Laughs with You - Wolfe Tones
It's The End of the World as we Know it - REM
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71741 on: Yesterday at 06:39:50 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm
It's The End of the World as we Know it - REM

 If You Don't Know Me By Now - Simply Red
SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71742 on: Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 27, 2024, 09:13:41 pm
For What's It Worth - Buffalo Springfield

What's Your Name? - Lynyrd Skynyrd
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71743 on: Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
What's Your Name? - Lynyrd Skynyrd

I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio - Stereophonics
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71744 on: Yesterday at 08:24:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm
I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio - Stereophonics


Turn Your Radio On - Ray Stevens
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71745 on: Yesterday at 08:40:31 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:24:01 pm

Turn Your Radio On - Ray Stevens

Turn To Dust - Wolf Alice
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71746 on: Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:40:31 pm
Turn To Dust - Wolf Alice

"The Great Dust Storm" -- Woody Guthrie
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71747 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
"The Great Dust Storm" -- Woody Guthrie

Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71748 on: Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

 Wide Eyed And Legless  - Andy Fairweather Low
lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71749 on: Yesterday at 09:19:21 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Wide Eyed And Legless  - Andy Fairweather Low
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71750 on: Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:19:21 pm
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South

Little Red Rooster - Howlin' Wolf
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71751 on: Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm
Little Red Rooster - Howlin' Wolf

Give Me Just a Little More Time   Chairmen of The Board
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71752 on: Yesterday at 09:49:56 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Give Me Just a Little More Time   Chairmen of The Board
Give Me Just a Little More Time - Kylie Minogue
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71753 on: Yesterday at 09:59:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:49:56 pm
Give Me Just a Little More Time - Kylie Minogue


More Then A Woman  - Bee Gees
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,211
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71754 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:59:54 pm

More Then A Woman  - Bee Gees
More Than Words - Extreme
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71755 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
More Than Words - Extreme
Better Than Revenge - Taylor Swift
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,991
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71756 on: Today at 05:18:41 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm
Better Than Revenge - Taylor Swift
Getting Better - The Beatles
joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #71757 on: Today at 06:32:01 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 05:18:41 am
Getting Better - The Beatles
Somthing Better Change - The Stranglers
