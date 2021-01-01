Try a Little Tenderness - Otis Redding
A Little Piece of Heaven - Daniel O'Donnell
Heaven Is A Place On Earth - Belinda Carlisle
I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE CAROLE KING
To Earth With Love - Gay Dad
Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth - Sparks
Your Mother Should Know - The Beatles
Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
Why Does It Always Rain On Me? - Travis
I'm Only Happy When it Rains - Garbage
"I'm Happy Just To Dance With You" - The Beatles
With or without you - U2
With A Little Help From My Friends - Joe Cocker
Friends Will Be Friends - Queen
Old Friends - Simon & Garfunkel
The Same Old Scene - Roxy Music.
The Same Old Feeling - Pickettywitch
Hooked On A Feeling by Blue Swede
I Got A Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
we got a little world of our own - Westlife
World Where We Live - Crowded House
Live and let die - Paul McCartney and Wings
Don't Let It Die - Hurricane Smith
Rock You Like a Hurrricane - Scorpions
God Gave Rock n Roll To You - Kiss
God - John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band
