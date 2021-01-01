Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
I Stopped To Fill My Car Up - Stereophonics
Drive My Car - The Beatles
Driving In My Car - Madness
Cars Hiss by My WindowThe Doors
When you sleep - My Bloody Valentine
When I Dream - The Teardrop Explodes.
Sleeping Gas -The Teardrop Explodes
Wind Up Workin' In A Gas Station - Frank Zappa
Gas Giants - Tears For Fears.
Birdhouse in Your Soul - They Might be Giants
Soul Man - Sam and Dave
I'm A Man - Spencer Davis Group
Man In The Mirror - Michael Jackson
Man on the Moon - REM
Picasso Moon - Grateful Dead
Picassos Last Words (Drink to Me) - Paul McCartney and Wings
The Last Gunfighter - Johnny Cash
The Last Broadcast - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Don't Cry - Guns N' Roses
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Don't Turn Right - Cyanide Pills
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty
Down In The Sewer-The Stranglers
Down Under - Men At Work
Under the Bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Bridge Over Trouble Water - Simon & Garfunkel
The Same Deep Water As You - The Cure.
How Deep Is Your Love - The Bee Gees
