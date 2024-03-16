Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
So Lonely- The Police
No More Loney Nights Paul McCartney.
No More I Love Yous - Annie Lennox
No More Heroes -The Stranglers
Heroes- David Bowie
My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys - Willie Nelson
Ex Cowboy - Mogwai.
Cowboys and Angels - George Michael
Space Cowboy - Jamiroquai
Who Lives in a House Like This ? - Space
This Old House - Johnny Cash with The Startler Brothers
Old Brown Shoe - The Beatles
Walking In My Shoes - Depeche Mode.
Walking On The Moon - The Police
Police and Thieves - The Clash
The Dream Police - Tubeway Army.
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Over The Hills And Far Away - Gary Moore
Run to the Hills - Iron Maiden
Run For Home - Lindisfarne
Run Through The Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Run To You - Bryan Adams
Born to run - Bruce Springsteen
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Go Wild In The Country - Bow Wow Wow
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - wham
Never Before - Deep Purple
Before You Accuse MeEric Clapton
Me And You Versus The World - Space
Me And You And A Dog Named Boo - Lobo
I Wanna Be Your Dog - The Stooges
If You Wanna - The Vaccines
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
You Can Leave Your Hat On - Tom Jones
Don't Leave Me Now - Pink Floyd
Bring It On Home To Me - Sam Cooke
