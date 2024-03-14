The Night Has A Thousand Eyes - Bobby Vee
Night Time-Killing Joke
"Too Much Time on My Hands" - Styx,
Too Much Love Will Kill You - Queen
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
Bastards Of Young - The Replacements
Young at Heart - The Bluebells
Seven Deadly Sins - Flogging Molly
Sins Of The Father - Black Sabbath
Oh Father - My Vitriol.
Son Of My Father - Chicory Tip
"Mother Nature's Son" by The Beatles,
Super Nature - Cerrone
Back To Nature - Fad Gadget.
Back in the USSR - The Beatles
Get Back - The Beatles
I Wish I Were Back in Liverpool - The Dubliners
Heart As Big As Liverpool - Pete Wylie
Big Balls AC/DC
Big Sleep - Simple Minds
Don't Sleep In The Subway - Petula Clark
I'll Sleep when I'm Dead - Bon Jovi
Now They'll Sleep - Belly
It's Now Or Never - Elvis
Don't Leave Me Now - Pink Floyd
Don't Stop me now - Queen
Don't Worry Be Happy - Bobby McFerrin
I'm Only Happy When it Rains - Garbage
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
I'm A Loser - The Beatles
I'm The Man - Joe Jackson
Man In The Box - Alice In Chains
Heart-Shaped Box - Nirvana
You Have Placed a Chill in My Heart - Eurythmics
Closer to the Heart - Rush
Heart and SoulHuey Lewis ·
Reckless Heart - Joanne Shaw Taylor
Closer To The Heart - Rush
Owner of a lonely heart - Yes
