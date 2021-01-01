« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1780 1781 1782 1783 1784 [1785]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2947355 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71360 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:39:55 am
Never Tear Us Apart - INXS

Never Gonna Give You UpRick Astley
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,088
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71361 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:52:47 am
Never Gonna Give You UpRick Astley
Don't Give Up - Peter Gabriel (Feat. Kate Bush)
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71362 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:25:49 am
Don't Give Up - Peter Gabriel (Feat. Kate Bush)


Wonderful Time Up There - Alvin Stardust
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71363 on: Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 11:33:42 am

Wonderful Time Up There - Alvin Stardust
Wonderful Life - Black
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71364 on: Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:12:23 pm
Wonderful Life - Black

(I've Had) The Time of My LifeBill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,747
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71365 on: Yesterday at 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm
(I've Had) The Time of My LifeBill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71366 on: Yesterday at 03:30:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:57:55 pm
Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper

Every Time You Go Away  - Paul Young
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71367 on: Yesterday at 04:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:30:44 pm
Every Time You Go Away  - Paul Young
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71368 on: Yesterday at 04:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:01:08 pm
Dance Away - Roxy Music

Away from The Numbers - The Jam
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71369 on: Yesterday at 04:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:39:24 pm

Away from The Numbers - The Jam

 Heartaches By The Numbers - Connie Francis
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,088
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71370 on: Yesterday at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 04:55:09 pm
Heartaches By The Numbers - Connie Francis
Let the Heartaches Begin - Long John Baldry
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71371 on: Yesterday at 05:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:05:36 pm
Let the Heartaches Begin - Long John Baldry

Let Me Introduce You To The Family-The Stranglers
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71372 on: Yesterday at 06:11:19 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 05:43:53 pm
Let Me Introduce You To The Family-The Stranglers
Let Me Entertain
 You - Robbie Williams
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71373 on: Yesterday at 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:11:19 pm
Let Me Entertain
 You - Robbie Williams

Live and Let Die -  Paul McCartney and Wings
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71374 on: Yesterday at 06:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 06:17:28 pm
Live and Let Die -  Paul McCartney and Wings
 
Live To Win - Motorhead
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,985
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71375 on: Yesterday at 06:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:33:30 pm
 
Live To Win - Motorhead

How Do I Live - LeAnn Rimes
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71376 on: Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:37:45 pm
How Do I Live - LeAnn Rimes
How Long - Ace
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,791
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71377 on: Yesterday at 08:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm
How Long - Ace
How Do - Sneaker Pimps.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71378 on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:24:16 pm
How Do - Sneaker Pimps.

 How Do You Heal A Broken Heart - Chris Walker
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,791
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71379 on: Yesterday at 08:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm
How Do You Heal A Broken Heart - Chris Walker
Little Broken Hearts - Norah Jones.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,088
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71380 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:45:43 pm
Little Broken Hearts - Norah Jones.
Broken Strings - James Morrison, featuring Nelly Furtado
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71381 on: Today at 12:51:18 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm
Broken Strings - James Morrison, featuring Nelly Furtado

Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,866
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71382 on: Today at 01:03:48 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:51:18 am
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country

Unbroken Chain - The Grateful Dead.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71383 on: Today at 07:41:44 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:03:48 am
Unbroken Chain - The Grateful Dead.
Chain Reaction - Diana Ross
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,985
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71384 on: Today at 09:26:43 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:41:44 am
Chain Reaction - Diana Ross

The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71385 on: Today at 09:46:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:43 am
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

Take These Chains From My Heart ( And Set Me Free ) Ray Charles
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71386 on: Today at 10:09:47 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:46:01 am
Take These Chains From My Heart ( And Set Me Free ) Ray Charles
This Old Heart Of Mine - The Isley Bros
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,566
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71387 on: Today at 10:19:56 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:09:47 am
This Old Heart Of Mine - The Isley Bros
This Ole House - Shakin Stevens
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71388 on: Today at 10:44:05 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:19:56 am
This Ole House - Shakin Stevens

"Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads i
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71389 on: Today at 11:19:45 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:44:05 am
"Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads i
House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71390 on: Today at 11:32:39 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:19:45 am
House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals

The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore

The Walker Brothers
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,088
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71391 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 11:32:39 am
The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore

The Walker Brothers
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Whitesnake
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71392 on: Today at 12:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:11:26 pm
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Whitesnake



I Left My Heart in San Francisco

Tony Bennett
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71393 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:11:26 pm
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Whitesnake
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now -  McFadden & Whitehead

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1780 1781 1782 1783 1784 [1785]   Go Up
« previous next »
 