Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
Never Gonna Give You UpRick Astley
Don't Give Up - Peter Gabriel (Feat. Kate Bush)
Wonderful Time Up There - Alvin Stardust
Wonderful Life - Black
(I've Had) The Time of My LifeBill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
Every Time You Go Away - Paul Young
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Away from The Numbers - The Jam
Heartaches By The Numbers - Connie Francis
Let the Heartaches Begin - Long John Baldry
Let Me Introduce You To The Family-The Stranglers
Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams
Live and Let Die - Paul McCartney and Wings
Live To Win - Motorhead
How Do I Live - LeAnn Rimes
How Long - Ace
How Do - Sneaker Pimps.
How Do You Heal A Broken Heart - Chris Walker
Little Broken Hearts - Norah Jones.
Broken Strings - James Morrison, featuring Nelly Furtado
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Unbroken Chain - The Grateful Dead.
Chain Reaction - Diana Ross
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
Take These Chains From My Heart ( And Set Me Free ) Ray Charles
This Old Heart Of Mine - The Isley Bros
This Ole House - Shakin Stevens
"Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads i
House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals
The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore The Walker Brothers
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Whitesnake
