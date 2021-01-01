Slave To Love - Bryan Ferry.
Love Me For A Reason - Boyzone
Hounds Of Love - Kate Bush
Swallowed - Bush
Kiss and Swallow - IAMX.
Kiss AN Angel Good Morning - Charlie Pride
Good Morning Good Morning - The Beatles
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
The Broken Law - Discharge
I Fought the Law ( And The Law Won ) - The Clash
55 The Law_The Screaming Blue Messiahs
In THE Summertime - Mungo Jerry
Into the valley - The Skids
Red River Valley - Marty Robbins
Valley of the Dolls - Generation X.
Harry Cross - Toy Dolls
Cross of changes - Enigma
Ragged Old Cross - Johnny Cash
Saints and Sinners - Johnny and the self abusers.
Saints and Liars - Gary Numan.
When The Saints Go Marching In - Louis Armstromg
Famous Last Words / When the Saints - Tears For Fears
Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Long Train Running - The Doobie Brothers
Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush
Beating Around The Bush - AC/DC
All Around The World - Oasis
All Too Well - Taylor Swift
"Ain't Goin' Down To The Well" - Tom Waits
The Night They Drive Old Dixie Down - The Band
Help Me Make It Through the Night - American Outlaws
On Through The Night - Def Leppard
Top Of THE World - Carpenters
Is it like today?- World Party. (R.I.P Karl Wallinger)
Today I Started Loving You Again - Merle Haggard
Today I Celebrate My Love For You - Roberta Flack & Peabo Bryson
Run To You - Bryan Adams
Run For Your Life - The Beatles
Its My Life - Dr Alban
