Misty Circles - Dead or Alive.
City of the Dead - The Clash
Bela Lugosi's Dead - Bauhaus.
When I'm Dead And Gone - McGuinness Flint
Monkey Gone to Heaven - Pixies.
Heaven Is - Def Leppard
Feels Like Heaven - Fiction Factory.
Heaven is a place on Earth - Belinda Carlisle
To Earth With Love - Gay Dad
From Russia With Love - Matt Monroe
Far From The City - Cranes.
Another Rainy Day in New York City Chicago
Another Journey By Train - The Cure.
Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
She's Always a WomanBilly Joel ·
Strange Kind of Woman - Deep Purple
People Are Strange - The Doors
