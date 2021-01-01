« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1776 1777 1778 1779 1780 [1781]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2939004 times)

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71200 on: Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
Misty Circles - Dead or Alive.
City of the Dead - The Clash
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71201 on: Today at 01:28:29 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm
City of the Dead - The Clash
Bela Lugosi's Dead - Bauhaus.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71202 on: Today at 07:22:37 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:28:29 am
Bela Lugosi's Dead - Bauhaus.
When I'm Dead And Gone - McGuinness Flint
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71203 on: Today at 07:43:24 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:22:37 am
When I'm Dead And Gone - McGuinness Flint
Monkey Gone to Heaven - Pixies.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,324
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71204 on: Today at 08:03:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:43:24 am
Monkey Gone to Heaven - Pixies.
Heaven Is - Def Leppard
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71205 on: Today at 08:32:01 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:03:10 am
Heaven Is - Def Leppard
Feels Like Heaven - Fiction Factory.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,790
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71206 on: Today at 08:36:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:32:01 am
Feels Like Heaven - Fiction Factory.

Heaven is a place on Earth - Belinda Carlisle
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71207 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:36:12 am
Heaven is a place on Earth - Belinda Carlisle
To Earth With Love - Gay Dad
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71208 on: Today at 09:55:08 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 09:26:47 am
To Earth With Love - Gay Dad

From Russia With Love - Matt Monroe
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71209 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:55:08 am
From Russia With Love - Matt Monroe
Far From The City - Cranes.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71210 on: Today at 10:18:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:08:31 am
Far From The City - Cranes.

Another Rainy Day in New York City   Chicago
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71211 on: Today at 11:00:22 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 10:18:35 am
Another Rainy Day in New York City   Chicago
Another Journey By Train - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71212 on: Today at 11:04:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:00:22 am
Another Journey By Train - The Cure.

Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71213 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 11:04:29 am
Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71214 on: Today at 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:18:58 am
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri

 She's Always a WomanBilly Joel ·
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71215 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 11:34:22 am
She's Always a WomanBilly Joel ·

Strange Kind of Woman - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71216 on: Today at 12:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:00:59 pm
Strange Kind of Woman - Deep Purple
People Are Strange - The Doors
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71217 on: Today at 02:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:10:19 pm
People Are Strange - The Doors
Strange Magic _ ELO
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Pages: 1 ... 1776 1777 1778 1779 1780 [1781]   Go Up
« previous next »
 