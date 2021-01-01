So Lonely - The Police
Owner Of A Lonely Heart = Yes
Your Cheatin' Heart - Hank Williams
Heart Like A Lion - Pressure Point
Iron ,Lion , Zion - Bob Marley and the Wailers
Given' The Dog A Bone - AC/DC
I Want a Dog - Pet Shop Boys.
I'll Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop and the Stooges
I'll Be There - The Jackson 5
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Never Ending Story - Limahl
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Yer Blues - The Beatles
