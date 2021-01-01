Pure Morning - Placebo.
Pure Shores - All Saints
All Along The Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
We All Stand Together - The Frog Chorus & Paul McCartney
All together now - The Farm
Lets Work Together - Canned Heat
This Woman's Work - Kate Bush.
Woman in the Wall - The Beautiful South
All Women are bad -The Cramps
Independent Women - Destinys Child
The Man With the Child in His Eyes - Kate Bush
I'm Waiting For The Man - David Bowie
Waiting For Girl Like You - Foreigner
