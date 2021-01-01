« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1768 1769 1770 1771 1772 [1773]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2924778 times)

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70880 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 06:37:23 pm
We Don't Need This Pressure on-Spandau Ballet
Don't look back in anger - OASIS
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,841
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70881 on: Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm
Don't look back in anger - OASIS
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,329
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70882 on: Yesterday at 09:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House

Over Now - Alice In Chains
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,841
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70883 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:02:11 pm
Over Now - Alice In Chains
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70884 on: Yesterday at 09:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House

Dont you want me? Human league
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70885 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 09:18:46 pm
Dont you want me? Human league
Dont You Forget About Me - Simple Minds
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70886 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
Dont You Forget About Me - Simple Minds
You and Me Versus the World - Space
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70887 on: Today at 12:19:07 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
You and Me Versus the World - Space

You And Me (The Wildfire) - Aron Wright
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70888 on: Today at 07:09:59 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:19:07 am
You And Me (The Wildfire) - Aron Wright
You and Me Song - the Wannadies
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70889 on: Today at 07:37:08 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:09:59 am
You and Me Song - the Wannadies

A song for the lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,964
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70890 on: Today at 10:39:02 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:37:08 am
A song for the lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70891 on: Today at 10:40:56 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 10:39:02 am
Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite - The Beatles
Being Boiled - Human League.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70892 on: Today at 10:43:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:40:56 am
Being Boiled - Human League.
Only Human - Human League
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70893 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:43:53 am
Only Human - Human League
I Nearly Married a Human - Tubeway Army.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,841
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70894 on: Today at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:50:50 am
I Nearly Married a Human - Tubeway Army.
Married Next Year - Rod Wave
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70895 on: Today at 11:57:20 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:05:48 am
Married Next Year - Rod Wave
I Married a Monster From Outer Space - John Cooper Clarke
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70896 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 11:57:20 am
I Married a Monster From Outer Space - John Cooper Clarke
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70897 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:08:38 pm
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Out of Space - The Prodigy
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,482
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70898 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:19:46 pm
Out of Space - The Prodigy
The Black Hit of Space - Human League.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,677
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70899 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:04:48 pm
The Black Hit of Space - Human League.

Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick - Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70900 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:58:13 pm
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick - Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Girls Got Rhythm - AC/DC
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 1768 1769 1770 1771 1772 [1773]   Go Up
« previous next »
 