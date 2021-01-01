We Don't Need This Pressure on-Spandau Ballet
Don't look back in anger - OASIS
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
Over Now - Alice In Chains
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Dont you want me? Human league
Dont You Forget About Me - Simple Minds
You and Me Versus the World - Space
You And Me (The Wildfire) - Aron Wright
You and Me Song - the Wannadies
A song for the lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite - The Beatles
Being Boiled - Human League.
Only Human - Human League
I Nearly Married a Human - Tubeway Army.
Married Next Year - Rod Wave
I Married a Monster From Outer Space - John Cooper Clarke
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Out of Space - The Prodigy
The Black Hit of Space - Human League.
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick - Ian Dury & The Blockheads
