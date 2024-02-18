The Bad Medicine Waltz - The Cult.
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Bad To The Bone - George Thorogood and the Destroyers
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Ain't Too Proud to Beg - The Temptations
Ain't Necessarily So - Bronski Beat.
Aint No Sunshine _ Bill Withers
Sunshine On A Rainy Day - Zoë
Sunshine on Leith - The Proclaimers
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
See The Day - Dee C Lee
I Can See For Miles - The Who
I Can See Clearly Now _ Johnny Nash
I Surrender - The Adverts
I Assassin - Gary Numan.
Assassins of Youth - Wayne Static
Jealous of Youth - The The.
Jealous Guy - John Lennon
Jealous Again - Black Flag
Super massive black hole - Muse
Super Freak - Rick James
Super Trouper - ABBA
The Trouper - John Sangster
Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
Young Team - Mogwai.
We Die Young - Alice In Chains
Young Guns (go for it) - Wham
Only The Good Die Young - Billy Joel
I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
Sleeping With The Light On - McBusted
A Light in the Black - Rainbow
