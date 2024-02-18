« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1767 1768 1769 1770 1771 [1772]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2909754 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70840 on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 18, 2024, 10:32:37 pm
The Bad Medicine Waltz - The Cult.
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70841 on: Yesterday at 07:08:19 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:00:15 am
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Bad To The Bone - George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70842 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:08:19 am
Bad To The Bone - George Thorogood and the Destroyers
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70843 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:42:14 am
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Ain't Too Proud to Beg - The Temptations
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70844 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:23:21 am
Ain't Too Proud to Beg - The Temptations
Ain't Necessarily So - Bronski Beat.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70845 on: Yesterday at 11:51:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:48:40 am
Ain't Necessarily So - Bronski Beat.
Aint No Sunshine _ Bill Withers
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70846 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 11:51:24 am
Aint No Sunshine _ Bill Withers
Sunshine On A Rainy Day - Zoë
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70847 on: Yesterday at 12:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:56:21 am
Sunshine On A Rainy Day - Zoë
Sunshine on Leith - The  Proclaimers
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70848 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:30:24 pm
Sunshine on Leith - The  Proclaimers
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70849 on: Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
See The Day - Dee C Lee
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70850 on: Yesterday at 03:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:12:39 pm
See The Day - Dee C Lee
I Can See For Miles - The Who
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70851 on: Yesterday at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:55:20 pm
I Can See For Miles - The Who
I Can See Clearly Now _ Johnny Nash
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70852 on: Yesterday at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:15:35 pm
I Can See Clearly Now _ Johnny Nash

I Surrender - The Adverts
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70853 on: Yesterday at 05:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:28:46 pm

I Surrender - The Adverts
I Assassin - Gary Numan.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70854 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:37:38 pm
I Assassin - Gary Numan.
Assassins of Youth - Wayne Static
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70855 on: Yesterday at 05:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm
Assassins of Youth - Wayne Static
Jealous of Youth - The The.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70856 on: Yesterday at 06:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:55:50 pm
Jealous of Youth - The The.
Jealous Guy - John Lennon
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70857 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:04:58 pm
Jealous Guy - John Lennon

Jealous Again - Black Flag
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70858 on: Yesterday at 07:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm

Jealous Again - Black Flag

Super massive black hole - Muse
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70859 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 07:49:00 pm
Super massive black hole - Muse
Super Freak - Rick James
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70860 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm
Super Freak - Rick James
Super Trouper - ABBA
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70861 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm
Super Trouper - ABBA
The Trouper - John Sangster
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,674
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70862 on: Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm
The Trouper - John Sangster

Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70863 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:56:02 pm
Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
Young Team - Mogwai.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70864 on: Today at 03:19:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm
Young Team - Mogwai.

We Die Young - Alice In Chains
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70865 on: Today at 06:06:20 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 03:19:28 am
We Die Young - Alice In Chains

Young Guns (go for it) - Wham
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1767 1768 1769 1770 1771 [1772]   Go Up
« previous next »
 