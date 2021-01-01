Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
Johnny Go Home - 4 Skins
Sweet Home Chicago - The Blues Brothers
Love is Like Oxygen- Sweet
Love Like Blood - Killing Joke.
Love Is The Drug - Roxy Music
The Drugs Dont Work- The Verve
Dont You Forget About Me - Simple Minds
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Because The Night - Patti Smith Group
Judgment Night - Biohazard ft. Onyx
Razors In The Night - Blitz
In the Middle of the Night - Billy Joel
All night long - Lionel Richie
You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC
Saturday Night Special = Lynyrd Skynyrd
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
Saturday Night's (Alright for Fighting) - Elton John.
Alright Now - Free
Feelin Alright - Traffic
More Than A Feeling - Boston
