Bone Machine - Pixies
The Man Machine - Kraftwerk.
Welcome To The Machine - Pink Floyd
Machine Gun - Jimi Hendrix
Warm Machine - Bush.
Machine Gun - The Commodores
Big Gun - AC/DC
Barrel of a Gun - Depeche Mode.
68 Guns - The Alarm
21 Guns - Green Day
Fantastic Day - Haircut 100
One Day Will Come - Evil Conduct
Come to Daddy - Aphex Twin.
Come Back To What You Know - Embrace
What You Dont Know (Sure Can Hurt You) - Twisted Sister
If You Don't Know Me By Now - Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes
Know Who You Are - Slade
Promised You a Miracle - Simple Minds
Miracle To Me - The Black Crowes
Silver Machine - Hawkwind
Silver - Echo and the Bunnymen
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Echoes In A Shallow Bay - Cocteau Twins.
Love in a Void - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Love Is In The Air - John Paul Young
In The Air Tonight - Phil Collins
