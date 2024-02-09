Never Say Die - Black Sabbath
Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi
Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Hello, I love You = The Doors
I Think I Love You - The Partridge Family
I Think Of You- The Merseybeats
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics.
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Can You Feel The Force - The Real Thing.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight - Elton John.
Love Is Only A Feeling - The Darkness
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.
Lost in You - Three Days Grace.
State Of Grace - Taylor Swift
Amazing Grace - The Band of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace.
Tenement Funster - Queen
House Of Fun - Madness
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
Happy People - Government Issue
People Get Ready - The Impressions
All You Good Good People - Embrace
(It's Good) to Be Free - Oasis.
Free As A Bird - The Beatles
'May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose' - Little Jimmy Dickens https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3Y5UCzVElU
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Postcards From Paradise - Ringo Starr.
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Paradise City - Guns'n'Roses.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]