Never Say Die - Black Sabbath
Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi
Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Hello, I love You = The Doors
I Think I Love You - The Partridge Family
I Think Of You- The Merseybeats
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics.
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Can You Feel The Force - The Real Thing.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight - Elton John.
Love Is Only A Feeling - The Darkness
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.
Lost in You - Three Days Grace.
State Of Grace - Taylor Swift
Amazing Grace - The Band of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace.
Tenement Funster - Queen
House Of Fun - Madness
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.
