Lovers On Main Street - Japan.
Street Fighting Man - The Rolling Stones
Kids On The Street - Angelic Upstarts
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
If The Kids are United - Sham 69
United We Stand - Brotherhood of Man
Travelling Man - Simple Minds
Handle With Care - Travelling Willbury's
Hard To Handle - The Black Crowes
Hard Rains Gonna Fall - Bryan Ferry
Ever Fallen in Love - Buzzcocks
How To Find True Love And Happiness In The Present Day-The Stranglers
Happiness - Ken Dodd
Happiness Is A Warm Gun - The Beatles
Word Up - Gun
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word - Elton John
Hard to Say I'm Sorry - Chicago.
Say It Aint So Joe - Murray Head
Am I Evil? - Diamond Head
Once in a Lifetime - Talking Heads
Once Upon A Time In The West - Dire Straits
One More Time - Daft Punk
Time in a Bottle - Jim Croce
Message In A Bottle - The Police
Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera
Genie Set Free - Alan Menken
Free As A Bird - The Beatles
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
Bird In The Hand - Rival Sons
Gem of a Bird - The View
A View to a Kill - Duran Duran
Hold me, thrill me, kiss me, kill me - U2
Hold my Hand - Lady Gaga
Eye Ball In My Martini-The Cramps
