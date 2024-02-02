« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1759 1760 1761 1762 1763 [1764]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2855713 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70520 on: February 2, 2024, 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February  2, 2024, 06:59:01 pm
Behind a Painted Smile - The Isley Brothers.
Remind Me To Smile - Gary Numan.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70521 on: February 2, 2024, 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2024, 07:10:35 pm
Remind Me To Smile - Gary Numan.
When I see You Smile - Bad English
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70522 on: February 2, 2024, 08:19:29 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  2, 2024, 07:40:09 pm
When I see You Smile - Bad English

I Stand Accused - Angelic Upstarts
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70523 on: February 2, 2024, 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  2, 2024, 08:19:29 pm

I Stand Accused - Angelic Upstarts


Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,161
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70524 on: February 2, 2024, 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on February  2, 2024, 08:38:19 pm

Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette

Man Of The Hour - Pearl Jam
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70525 on: February 2, 2024, 09:31:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February  2, 2024, 06:59:01 pm
Behind a Painted Smile - The Isley Brothers.
Paint It Black - Rolling Stones
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70526 on: February 2, 2024, 10:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  2, 2024, 09:31:16 pm
Paint It Black - Rolling Stones
Black Man Ray - China Crisis
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70527 on: February 2, 2024, 11:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on February  2, 2024, 10:32:31 pm
Black Man Ray - China Crisis
Man On The Moon - R.E.M.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,593
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70528 on: February 2, 2024, 11:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  2, 2024, 11:14:44 pm
Man On The Moon - R.E.M.

Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70529 on: February 2, 2024, 11:27:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  2, 2024, 11:21:52 pm
Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain
Woman From Tokyo - Deep Purple
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,162
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70530 on: February 2, 2024, 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  2, 2024, 11:27:34 pm
Woman From Tokyo - Deep Purple
Purple Rain - Prince
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70531 on: Yesterday at 02:01:53 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  2, 2024, 11:43:47 pm
Purple Rain - Prince
Crying in the Rain - Aha
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70532 on: Yesterday at 06:19:53 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 02:01:53 am
Crying in the Rain - Aha

Here comes the rain again - The Eurythmics
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70533 on: Yesterday at 07:58:11 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 06:19:53 am
Here comes the rain again - The Eurythmics
Here Comes The Hot Stepper - Ini Kamoze
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70534 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:58:11 am
Here Comes The Hot Stepper - Ini Kamoze

Hot Legs - Rod Stewart
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70535 on: Yesterday at 09:51:56 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:08:04 am
Hot Legs - Rod Stewart

The Year of the Cat - Al Stewart
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70536 on: Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:51:56 am
The Year of the Cat - Al Stewart
The Cat Crept In - Mud
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70537 on: Yesterday at 04:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm
The Cat Crept In - Mud

An Cat Dubh - U2
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70538 on: Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 04:12:26 pm
An Cat Dubh - U2

Cool for Cats - Squeeze
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70539 on: Yesterday at 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm

Cool for Cats - Squeeze
All Cats Are Grey - The Cure.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70540 on: Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:07:49 pm
All Cats Are Grey - The Cure.
Fade To Grey - Visage
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70541 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm
Fade To Grey - Visage
Fade To Black - Metallica
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70542 on: Today at 09:24:05 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm
Fade To Black - Metallica
Black is Black - Los Bravos
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70543 on: Today at 09:48:20 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 09:24:05 am
Black is Black - Los Bravos

Black Moon Rising - Black Pumas
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70544 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 09:48:20 am
Black Moon Rising - Black Pumas
Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70545 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:07 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70546 on: Today at 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 01:49:05 pm
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

Red Frame White Light - OMD
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70547 on: Today at 03:07:07 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 02:40:07 pm
Red Frame White Light - OMD
My White Bicycle- Nazareth
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70548 on: Today at 03:15:28 pm »
White Wedding - Billy Idol
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,673
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70549 on: Today at 03:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 03:15:28 pm
White Wedding - Billy Idol
Wedding Day - Bee Gees
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,346
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70550 on: Today at 04:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:26:36 pm
Wedding Day - Bee Gees
Remembrance Day - B-Movie.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70551 on: Today at 04:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:07:42 pm
Remembrance Day - B-Movie.
New Years Day - U2
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70552 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:13:17 pm
New Years Day - U2
King For a Day - Green Day
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70553 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 06:56:12 pm
King For a Day - Green Day

Perfect Day - Lou Reed
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70554 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 07:34:25 pm
Perfect Day - Lou Reed

Dancing With Death - Lou Miami and the Kozmetix
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1759 1760 1761 1762 1763 [1764]   Go Up
« previous next »
 