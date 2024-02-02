Behind a Painted Smile - The Isley Brothers.
Remind Me To Smile - Gary Numan.
When I see You Smile - Bad English
I Stand Accused - Angelic Upstarts
Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette
Paint It Black - Rolling Stones
Black Man Ray - China Crisis
Man On The Moon - R.E.M.
Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain
Woman From Tokyo - Deep Purple
Purple Rain - Prince
Crying in the Rain - Aha
Here comes the rain again - The Eurythmics
Here Comes The Hot Stepper - Ini Kamoze
Hot Legs - Rod Stewart
The Year of the Cat - Al Stewart
The Cat Crept In - Mud
An Cat Dubh - U2
Cool for Cats - Squeeze
All Cats Are Grey - The Cure.
Fade To Grey - Visage
Fade To Black - Metallica
Black is Black - Los Bravos
Black Moon Rising - Black Pumas
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Red Frame White Light - OMD
White Wedding - Billy Idol
Wedding Day - Bee Gees
Remembrance Day - B-Movie.
New Years Day - U2
King For a Day - Green Day
Perfect Day - Lou Reed
